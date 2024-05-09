Facts

21:04 09.05.2024

Zelenskyy welcomes agreement between communities of Ukraine, foreign countries

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called important the agreements on cooperation between communities of Ukraine and foreign countries signed on Thursday during the International Summit of Cities and Regions.

"I also want today to thank all the participants in the second summit of Ukrainian and European communities. The countries of the European Union, as well as the United States, were represented in Kyiv. It is very important that there are cooperation agreements between our communities and communities and companies of our partner countries Germany, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, Austria, Romania, and the United States," he said in a daily video message on Thursday.

"This is [also important] for the development of medicine in Ukraine, rehabilitation opportunities in our communities, as well as for the development of transport, for restoration. I am grateful to all the summit participants – every community, every country that is now with Ukraine, who fill each of the agreements that are reached with real cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #congress #zelenskyy #communities

