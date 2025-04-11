Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:21 11.04.2025

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 11, 2025, introducing personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Presidential decrees No. 229/2025 and No. 230/2025 detailing the sanctions have been published on the official presidential website.

According to Decree No. 229/2025, sanctions have been imposed on 59 individuals, including citizens of the Russian Federation and China. Decree No. 230/2025 adds sanctions against 18 legal entities and 71 individuals.

In a Telegram post, President Zelenskyy stated that the new sanctions target war propagandists as well as Russia's shadow fleet.

"New sanctions underway. We are increasing pressure on war propagandists and those who justify Russia, and together with our partners, we are blocking the activities of Russia's shadow fleet. The relevant decrees are already on the website," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also added that another decision by the National Security and Defense Council regarding certain officials also being prepared, with the corresponding decree to be released shortly.

