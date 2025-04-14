Hungary opposes European military presence in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia - Foreign Minister

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said Hungary opposes European Union military missions in Ukraine and will block the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"For us, this is a red line and in no case can this be implemented on the territory of Ukraine, and we do not want the European Union to send military instructors or military advisers to Kyiv, because this carries a serious risk of further escalation of the war towards Europe," Szijjarto said at a press conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

The minister stressed that Hungary will also block new sanctions on energy purchases and the Russian nuclear industry, proposed by Ukraine.

"We will not support this because the European Union is several hours behind, and the Americans are holding direct negotiations with the Russians, the US president and the Russian president are talking to each other on the phone, their top representatives are traveling to each other's capitals," Szijjarto said.

"We will not allow the European and Hungarian agricultural market to be filled with low-quality crops from Ukraine contaminated with GMOs, we will not allow Hungarian companies to destroy Hungarian service providers with low-quality services from Ukraine," he said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reportedly said on April 11 that Ukraine's membership in the European Union would have negative consequences for Hungarian interests.