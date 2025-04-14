Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:41 14.04.2025

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/41113

As a result of the Russian missile strikes on Sumy on Sunday, 34 people were killed and about 40 are in hospital. Some 11 of them are in serious condition, wounded by the high-explosive fragmentation warhead of the missile upon contact with the surface, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"At the moment, 34 people have died, including two children born in 2008 and 2013. Some 119 were injured and about 40 people are in hospital, 11 of them are in critical condition," Klymenko said on the National Telethon on Monday.

The minister recalled that the enemy launched two strikes on Sumy with an interval of between two and two and a half minutes.

"It was a strike on the city center. The missiles used were high-explosive fragmentation Iskander M missiles," Klymenko said.

According to him, the speed of this type missile is more than two kilometers per second.

"It flies 100 km in less than 45 seconds," he added.

Klymenko specified that the missile strikes were on the educational building of the local university and a trolleybus.

Answering the question of whether there is confirmation that the second missile was filled with fragmentation elements and exploded in the air, the minister said: "The examination is still ongoing. I would not like to say 100% ahead of time what kind of missile it was. Preliminary information - what forensic experts, experts, the Security Service say - is that it was a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The explosions occurred precisely upon impact with a hard surface. In the first case, it was a road, in the second, a building."

"Unfortunately, there are more and more attacks on border areas, including on the city of Sumy, a regional center," the minister added.

Tags: #missile_attack #sumy

