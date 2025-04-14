Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

Since the beginning of April, Russia has dropped 2,800 aerial bombs, launched more than 1,400 attack drones and about 60 missiles against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Every day and every night, Russian terror continues. Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has used almost 2,800 aerial bombs, more than 1,400 attack drones, most of them Shaheds, as well as about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Zelenskyy said that after yesterday's Russian missile strike, 38 people remain in hospitals in Sumy, including nine children, 11 people are in serious condition, including three children.

"Everything is being done to help as much as possible. Only from yesterday's strike, 34 people were killed, 119 were wounded. Unfortunately, two children were killed, another 15 were wounded," the President wrote.

In addition, seven people were injured in Odessa during the Shahed strikes at night. The Russians also shelled Slavyansk, Uman, Kharkiv and other cities and villages that night.

"Only real pressure on Russia can stop this. We need tangible sanctions against those sectors that finance the Russian killing machine. Those who brought the war must stop and answer for what they did - that is exactly what is fair," the president said.