Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:38 14.04.2025

Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

Since the beginning of April, Russia has dropped 2,800 aerial bombs, launched more than 1,400 attack drones and about 60 missiles against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Every day and every night, Russian terror continues. Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has used almost 2,800 aerial bombs, more than 1,400 attack drones, most of them Shaheds, as well as about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Zelenskyy said that after yesterday's Russian missile strike, 38 people remain in hospitals in Sumy, including nine children, 11 people are in serious condition, including three children.

"Everything is being done to help as much as possible. Only from yesterday's strike, 34 people were killed, 119 were wounded. Unfortunately, two children were killed, another 15 were wounded," the President wrote.

In addition, seven people were injured in Odessa during the Shahed strikes at night. The Russians also shelled Slavyansk, Uman, Kharkiv and other cities and villages that night.

"Only real pressure on Russia can stop this. We need tangible sanctions against those sectors that finance the Russian killing machine. Those who brought the war must stop and answer for what they did - that is exactly what is fair," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #attack

MORE ABOUT

15:52 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

17:10 12.04.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

19:52 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

19:16 11.04.2025
Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

19:02 11.04.2025
Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

17:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

11:36 11.04.2025
President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

20:29 09.04.2025
USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

20:17 09.04.2025
Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

LATEST

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

Netherlands, Nordic countries discuss aid to Ukraine - defense minister

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

Civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling – Synehubov

AD
AD