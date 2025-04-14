Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 40 enemy UAVs out of 62 that attacked Ukrainian territory, and 11 drone imitators were lost, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Air Force) reported.

"On the night of April 14 (from 20:30 on April 13), the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Monday.

It is reported that as of 9:00, 40 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east and south of the country. Eleven enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences).

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions suffered.