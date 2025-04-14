“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

An "arrival", probably of Shakhed, was recorded in Sumy, said acting mayor and secretary of Sumy City Council, Artem Kobzar.

"Another explosion has thundered in the city. Apparently, it is the Shahed that circled around the city for about an hour and a half. The whole city is in smoke, we are going there, we will provide further information," he said in a video posted on Kobzar's Telegram channel.

An official is sent to the scene of the incident to clarify the circumstances.