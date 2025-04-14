Interfax-Ukraine
15:31 14.04.2025

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

An "arrival", probably of Shakhed, was recorded in Sumy, said acting mayor and secretary of Sumy City Council, Artem Kobzar.

"Another explosion has thundered in the city. Apparently, it is the Shahed that circled around the city for about an hour and a half. The whole city is in smoke, we are going there, we will provide further information," he said in a video posted on Kobzar's Telegram channel.

An official is sent to the scene of the incident to clarify the circumstances.

17:07 14.04.2025
Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

12:58 14.04.2025
Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

11:41 14.04.2025
Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

11:03 14.04.2025
Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

10:40 14.04.2025
URCS provides psychological support to victims of Russian missile strike on Sumy

09:28 14.04.2025
Ukraine, Sumy region mourns victims of missiles strike April 14, 15 and 16

09:14 14.04.2025
Trump reacts to Russian strike on Sumy

16:56 13.04.2025
State Emergency Service: Number of injured in Sumy rises to 99, including 11 children

16:49 13.04.2025
Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

14:57 29.03.2025
Sweden supports Ukraine with EUR 7.2 mln in demining and drone areas

