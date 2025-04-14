Netherlands, Nordic countries discuss aid to Ukraine - defense minister

Photo: https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/1911788514322047057

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans reported on a meeting with ambassadors from the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, where they discussed, in particular, assistance to Ukraine and strengthening the defense industry.

"The Netherlands works closely with the Nordic countries on our security. We had a good discussion with the ambassadors in The Hague on supporting Ukraine, the NATO summit and a strong defense industry. We can also learn from these countries in increasing our resilience!" Brekelmans wrote on social media X on Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reportedly said Sunday's Russian ballistic missile attack on Sumy once again demonstrates the need to continue increasing pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, including by providing air defense assets.