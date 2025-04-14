Interfax-Ukraine
18:39 14.04.2025

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

On the line of combat contact, in particular near the village of Scherbaky in Orikhiv district of Zaporizhia region, cases of the use of toxic gas munitions by Russian occupiers are increasingly being recorded, the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"We are mainly talking about RG-Vo grenades: muscovites are dropping them from drones on the positions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. The gas used by the Russian invaders affects the mucous membrane and respiratory tract. Staying in the zone of chemical contamination without protective equipment can be fatal - unfortunately, there are already fatalities among the defenders of Ukraine," the message says.

The GUR notes that due to the inability of the occupation army to achieve its objectives on the battlefield, the use of chemicals by the invaders at the front has become systemic.

Currently, examinations of the chemical substance used by the Russians are ongoing in order to accurately identify it.

