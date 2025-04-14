Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump once again stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine would not have started if he were the US President and called the work of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 46th US President Joseph Biden terrible.

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP,” he wrote on the social network Truth Social on Monday.

Trump once again called the 2020 US presidential election "rigged" and once again claimed that if he were president, the war would not have happened, and Zelenskyy and Biden allowed "this travesty to begin."

“If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!” Trump summed up.