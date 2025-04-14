Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 14.04.2025

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

1 min read
On April 12, the first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the Netherlands took place in Lviv, where, in particular, issues of the rule of law, energy, agriculture and social policy were discussed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Monday.

“The first Ukraine-Netherlands Intergovernmental Conference took place in Lviv, Ukraine on April 12, 2025. Both governments engaged in a structured, multilevel dialogue focused on bilateral relations as well as Ukraine’s path to EU membership. At the heart of the discussions were sectoral collaboration in rule of law, energy, agriculture & social policy,” the messge posted on X reads.

It is noted that the conference confirmed the strategic and promising nature of the partnership between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

Earlier it was reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp arrived on a visit to Lviv, the program of his stay includes participation in a conference, working meetings and a dialogue on Ukraine's integration into the EU, the city's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Saturday.

Tags: #mfa #netherlands

