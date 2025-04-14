Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 14.04.2025

Security contingent meetings scheduled for this week – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that meetings on the security contingent are planned for this week.

"Today I have held a Staff Headquarters meeting: we continue to develop our army - the formation of a corps system. There were relevant reports. We are also preparing with partners the basis for a security contingent - a contingent with the participation of partners, which will maintain peace after this war. This week, meetings are planned on this - on the contingent," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He also reported that foreign policy work for the coming weeks was planned today. According to him, "we are working for the sake of air defense for Ukraine, for the sake of the stability of our state and the Defense Forces, and for diplomacy to finally begin to bear fruit."

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #contingents

