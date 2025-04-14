Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the security of the entire world is now at stake due to Russian aggression and plans for further expansion.

"If we do not stand firm, he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] will advance further," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS.

The President stressed that “it is not just idle speculation; the threat is real.”

“Putin's ultimate goal is to revive the Russian empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection. Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war," he said.

Zelenskyy added that "there won't be a safe place, there won't be a safe place for (anyone)."

Therefore, in his opinion, if Ukraine, without the support of its allies, does not firmly resist further military advances by the occupiers, the war may only escalate in the future.