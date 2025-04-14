Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania has allocated EUR 10 million for the production of modern Ukrainian long-range weapons, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel said on Monday.

"This is the result of the first tranche under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2024. These weapons are already working effectively at the front - increasing our range, accuracy and power," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

He called it a "strategic investment in the strength of Ukraine" and "the security of all of Europe."

"Together with our Lithuanian partners, we are working on the next stage - another EUR 10 million in aid, which will allow us to expand production and further enhance our long-range capabilities," Umerov said.