Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

During his trip to Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility where wounded defenders are being treated, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The head of state was told about the hospital's work, in particular about the methods of diagnosis and rehabilitation of military personnel," the message says.

The President spoke with the soldiers, who are being treated at this medical facility, and awarded them the Order of Courage, 3rd degree. The defenders were wounded while carrying out combat missions in Donetsk and Kursk regions.

"Thank you for your service and defense of Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery," he said.