Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/41091

A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on Sunday killed 35 civilians, including two children, and injured 117 people, including 15 children, Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported on Monday.

"As a result of a missile attack on the center of Sumy on April 13, 2025, 35 people were killed, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth. Some 117 people were injured, including 15 children. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," ​​the regional prosecutor's office reported on its Telegram channel.

Previously, it was reported that 34 people were killed and 117 were injured, including 2 and 15 children, respectively.