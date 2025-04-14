Young wrestler from Sumy helps victims escape from bus blocked by missile attack

A young pupil of the Fakel children's and youth sports school for freestyle wrestling, 13-year-old Kyrylo Iliashenko, helped save people from a burning bus after a missile strike by Russian occupation forces on Sumy on Sunday, April 13, Sumy Comprehensive School No. 4 reported.

"Due to enemy missiles hitting a bus, it caught fire. Kyrylo Iliashenko, a student of Sumy Secondary School No. 4 and a pupil of the Fakel Children's and Youth School for Freestyle Wrestling, and his mother Maryna were on board. When the explosion occurred, the doors of the bus were blocked," the school said in a Facebook post.

The 13-year-old boy reportedly kept his cool: "despite shrapnel wounds to his head, he broke the glass with his blow, jumped out and unlocked the front door, saving the people who were nearby."

Acting mayor of Sumy and secretary of Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar reported on the air of the telethon Yedyni Novyny (United News) that the teenager received three shrapnel wounds to the head. "Doctors removed one shrapnel, two more remained in place because they were embedded very deeply," Kobzar said.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports expressed its admiration and pride in the feat of the young athlete.