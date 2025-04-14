State Employment Service provides work to every second client since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, some 226,000 citizens have received the services of the State Employment Service, of which 163,000 had the status of unemployed, the press service of the State Employment Center said.

"During this period, 80,000 people were provided with employment. Among them, not only those employed for a permanent job, but also those involved in temporary employment," the center said.

It is noted that in total in 2025, employers have already offered 133,000 vacancies, of which 47,000 have transferred from 2024. Almost 53,000 people have been directly employed by employment centers.

"Among them, 10,000 internally displaced citizens were employed, including 4,000 with compensation to employers for labor costs during the martial law period. In addition, more than 2,000 people with disabilities found work. Also, compensation was provided to employers for arranging 600 workplaces for employed persons with disabilities," the center said.

Over 20,000 people underwent training in the first quarter of 2025, in particular, some 6,000 Ukrainians received a voucher for training.

Most often, employers were looking for: sellers, cleaners, auxiliary workers, cooks and confectioners, nurses, drivers, accountants, house repair workers, tailors, seamstresses, locksmiths, doctors, agricultural workers.

The largest number of offers since the beginning of the year was among sellers. They were searched for more than 6,000 times.

Among the most popular professions were cleaners, landscaping workers, janitors, drivers and utility workers. They were searched for 7,500 times during the reporting period.

More than 2,500 vacancies were for cooks and confectioners, nurses, house repair workers, which are bricklayers, installers, welders, tilers, plasterers and others. About 2,000 times employers were looking for: accountants, agricultural workers, clothing specialists (tailors, cutters, seamstresses) and locksmiths.

The rarest professions during these three months were talmans (accountants on cargo ships), sandblasters (surface treatment using an air-abrasive jet), painters, toy designers, thermal printers (printing by heating thermo-sensitive paper), candle makers and coffee tasters.