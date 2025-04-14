Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 14.04.2025

Yermak urges G7 countries to increase pressure on Russia

2 min read
Yermak urges G7 countries to increase pressure on Russia

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a video conference with national security advisers to the leaders of the G7 countries and called on the G7 countries to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

According to the presidential press service, deputy head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva and adviser to the head of the President;s Office Daria Zarivna also took part in the conversation.

"To achieve a real ceasefire and lasting peace, we need to force them, not ask them. There is one way - more destructive sanctions against Russia, increased political pressure, more defense aid to Ukraine and its rapid accession to the EU. Other ways will give Russia the opportunity to imitate the peace process, dragging out the war," Yermak said.

He also informed the participants of the conversation about the consequences of the Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13.

"They [the Russians] use terror as a message. It is clear that they want to continue this war. It does not matter what they tell you. They will try to conquer Ukraine again and again. And there will be more such terrorist attempts. When dealing with the Russians, we must remember that they are ruthless. Do not look for good will - you will not find it," Yermak emphasized.

In turn, representatives of the G7 countries agreed on the need to put pressure on Russia, in particular sanctions, a complete ceasefire and the implementation of humanitarian steps: the release of military and civilian prisoners and the return of illegally deported children.

Tags: #russia #g7 #pressure

