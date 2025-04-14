Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:16 14.04.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on his re-election.

“Ukraine values its friendship with Ecuador and looks forward to taking our relations to a new level. We are working on opening the Embassy of Ukraine in Ecuador – a step towards closer cooperation and shared prosperity for our peoples,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He wished Noboa continued success during his new term in office.

Tags: #zelenskyy #president #ecuador

MORE ABOUT

20:52 14.04.2025
Security contingent meetings scheduled for this week – Zelenskyy

Security contingent meetings scheduled for this week – Zelenskyy

20:42 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

15:52 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

14:38 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

17:10 12.04.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

21:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

19:52 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

19:16 11.04.2025
Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

19:02 11.04.2025
Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

17:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

LATEST

State Employment Service provides work to every second client since beginning of 2025

Ukraine invites high-ranking EU officials, leaders of Coalition of the Willing to Kyiv on May 9 as counter to Moscow parade – media

Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

Yermak urges G7 countries to increase pressure on Russia

Hungary opposes European military presence in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia - Foreign Minister

Young wrestler from Sumy helps victims escape from bus blocked by missile attack

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

Netherlands, Nordic countries discuss aid to Ukraine - defense minister

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

AD
AD