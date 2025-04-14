20:16 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on his re-election.
“Ukraine values its friendship with Ecuador and looks forward to taking our relations to a new level. We are working on opening the Embassy of Ukraine in Ecuador – a step towards closer cooperation and shared prosperity for our peoples,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.
He wished Noboa continued success during his new term in office.