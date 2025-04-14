Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 14.04.2025

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Ukraine before adopting a "peace plan."

"Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did," he said in an interview with CBS.

The President stressed that he respects Trump's position."But, please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead."

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted the lack of sufficient pressure on Russia, but thanked European leaders for their support of Ukraine in the wake of the ballistic missile strike on Sumy.

As reported, Russia struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles on Sunday. The death toll has risen to 34, and the wounded to 117. Among the victims and wounded are children, two of whom died and 15 of whom were injured.

