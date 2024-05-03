Facts

10:31 03.05.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting with British FM Cameron in Kyiv

1 min read

 

The day before, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron in Kyiv, the press service of the President’s Office reported on Friday morning.

It is noted that the Head of State thanked the UK Government for the largest package of defense support worth half a billion pounds announced last week.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," Zelenskyy said.

The President informed of the situation on the frontline and emphasized the importance of delivering the weapons envisaged by the support package as soon as possible. First of all, armored vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types, the presidential press service reported.

Special attention was paid to preparations for important international events that will take place shortly: the G7 Summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., and the 4th European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom.

Tags: #cameron #zelenskyy

