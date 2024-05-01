Four people injured in Nikopol as result of Russia's attack – regional administration

Four residents of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, were injured as a result of an attack by the Russian occupation forces, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Four people were injured in Nikopol as a result of an artillery and kamikaze drone attack. A man, 47, and a woman, 27, were hospitalized in moderate condition. Also, a man, 44, and a woman, 43, were injured. They received all the necessary medical aid and will recover at home," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the official, the buildings of several units of a local hospital, an ambulance vehicle, a school, and a sports ground were damaged.

"Seven private houses and six outbuildings were damaged. Street light poles and power lines were damaged. A car went on fire. The firefighters have extinguished the fire," Lysak said.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol using heavy artillery and MLRS in the evening and at night on Tuesday. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment.