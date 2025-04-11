Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:21 11.04.2025

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kryvyi Rih with representatives of the territorial communities of Nikopol, Synelnyky and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, which are under Russian shelling.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Friday, during the meeting they discussed the restoration of destroyed housing and hospitals, providing communities with drinking water and restoring equipment for cellular communications.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported to the head of state that, despite the shelling, the restoration of housing and infrastructure facilities continues in the region.

 

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #president

