14:35 26.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this week the Grain from Ukraine initiative, our Sudanese partners and the World Food Program delivered another shipment of Ukrainian grain to Sudan, which will allow monthly assistance to 2 million people facing acute hunger and food insecurity."

“Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people, even when it is defending itself from Russian aggression. This is our guiding principle: we not only seek help from the world, but also help others in the world,” he wrote on the network X on Friday.

According to him, the Grain from Ukraine initiative will continue to deliver new cargo to more countries to alleviate the food crisis and help those in need.

“We call on all countries to join the implementation of the Peace Formula and take part in the future Peace Summit in Switzerland. We also call on all countries to condemn Russia’s terrorist attacks on Ukrainian agriculture, port infrastructure and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” he also wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian strikes have already damaged or destroyed 215 port infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. Despite these difficult circumstances, Ukraine continues to send cargo, in particular vital food, to countries around the world, including Africa and Asia. Thus, as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, critical humanitarian supplies are delivered to a number of countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen and Sudan.

Tags: #grain #zelenskyy

