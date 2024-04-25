Facts

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander's Staff Headquarters, the main issues of which were the protection of infrastructure from Russian shelling and strengthening of its own production of weapons, including with foreign funds.

"I have held a meeting of Staff Headquarters. Today, the main issue is protection. There was a large and detailed report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the coverage of vital facilities for the country - not only energy, but also social, security, transport, communications and the like. In all sectors and by all means available to us: engineering, air defense and electronic warfare," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In particular, according to the President, he made relevant instructions and set deadlines for implementation.

The head of state also heard information about the situation at the front, the actions of the Defense Forces, the likely actions of the enemy and providing the troops with everything necessary.

"The third issue is contracts. We continue to strengthen our own manufacturers. In this direction, we are working, in particular, with partners to manufacture weapons in Ukraine for foreign funds. This industry helps us to survive now and has a huge export prospect after the victory. We contribute to its development as much as possible. I will receive a report on new contracts for the reporting period once a week," he concluded.

Tags: #president #meeting #hq

