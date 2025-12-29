Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, during which the parties discussed, in particular, the ongoing peace talks that took place the day before in the United States, as well as the Kremlin's provocative statements regarding Ukraine's alleged strikes on Vladimir Putin's residence.

"I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As always with Alex, we discussed the diplomatic situation, our opportunities and prospects, and the outcomes of the meetings with President Trump and his team. We are preparing new meetings in Europe, and it is important that everything be as substantive as possible and that we counter Russian attempts to derail diplomacy together. Although the Russians are spreading fakes to justify their strikes on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, the world’s key intelligence services must have the real information. Security guarantees, real recovery, and a lasting peace are needed by all of Europe. Thank you!" he wrote on Telegram following the conversation.