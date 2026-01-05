Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's recent strikes against Ukraine and stated that Russia "does not take seriously the diplomatic work that civilized countries are attempting to conduct with it."

“In Kyiv today, the Russian army damaged yet another hospital – an absolutely civilian facility. In Dnipro, among the hits was a civilian enterprise, a food producer – ordinary sunflower oil. It turns out that this is also a target for Russia. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck directly at heating and energy supplies for people, at ordinary life – ballistic missiles against the energy sector. In Kherson, repair crews and power engineers were working to restore electricity supply after Russian strikes,” the President noted.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia is prolonging the war and trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible.

“And all of this shows only one thing: Russia does not take seriously the diplomatic efforts that civilized countries are trying to pursue with it. Russia is dragging out the war and trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible – their strategy is unchanged. Our strategy – the strategy of protecting life – will be strengthened. We are already doing this,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.