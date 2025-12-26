Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:57 26.12.2025

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

2 min read
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who coordinated positions with him on the eve of the meeting with US President Donald Trump, at which, as expected, a draft plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war will be discussed.

"We had a very substantive and positive conversation. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meetings in Florida, and we must work at maximum productivity in the coming days, as always. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace, and we will continue working efficiently to ensure all necessary documents are prepared as quickly as possible," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed our joint efforts to guarantee security and to develop coordinated European positions that will support not only Ukraine but all of us in Europe. I also shared details of the recent conversations with President Trump’s envoys and key aspects of the process," the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, earlier this week, Rutte in an interview with Bild rejected the assumption that the US would leave Ukraine without support and Europe without defense. The NATO Secretary General also said that some countries are ready to take part in military operations if Russia attacks Ukraine again. Later, Rutte discussed the situation in Ukraine and the work within the "Coalition of the Willing" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tags: #negotiations #president #nato

