13:06 23.04.2024

Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"The UK Prime Minister informed me of the allocation of the largest defense aid package so far, worth half a billion pounds. Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles and watercraft, ammunition - Ukraine really needs all this on the battlefield," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President thanked the UK and the Prime Minister personally for "showing such strong support and for their commitment to further develop defense cooperation, particularly with a focus on maritime and long-range capabilities."

In addition, the parties discussed the need to create an effective model for the confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation, and also exchanged expectations from the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the summit of the European Political Community in the UK.

It was previously reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Poland on Tuesday, April 23, to announce a massive increase in military support for Ukraine, in particular GBP 500 million in additional military funding.

Tags: #sunak #zelenskyy

