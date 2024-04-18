Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Two people were hospitalized in moderate condition following an enemy missile strike against the Dnipro region, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The enemy has attacked the Dnipro region. According to preliminary information, two men, 30 and 35, were injured. They were hospitalized in moderate condition," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Several fires broke out. More details will follow when the air raid alert is canceled," the official said.