Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, approximately 800,000 subscribers remain without electricity, while in Zaporizhia region, power supply has been restored, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov has said.

"As of this morning, about 800,000 consumers remain without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region. Repair work is ongoing to restore light and heat to consumers as soon as possible. Social and critical infrastructure facilities have been partially restored," Nekrasov said at a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, which was broadcast online.

He added that eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region were cut off from power as a result of the attack.

"All workers were brought to the surface," the head of the ministry noted.

Nekrasov stressed that power supply has been restored in Zaporizhia. At the same time, in order to avoid repeated mass power outages, he called for limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances.