10:14 08.01.2026

Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, approximately 800,000 subscribers remain without electricity, while in Zaporizhia region, power supply has been restored, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov has said.

"As of this morning, about 800,000 consumers remain without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region. Repair work is ongoing to restore light and heat to consumers as soon as possible. Social and critical infrastructure facilities have been partially restored," Nekrasov said at a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, which was broadcast online.

He added that eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region were cut off from power as a result of the attack.

"All workers were brought to the surface," the head of the ministry noted.

Nekrasov stressed that power supply has been restored in Zaporizhia. At the same time, in order to avoid repeated mass power outages, he called for limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances.

13:36 08.01.2026
Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

17:59 07.01.2026
Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

15:41 30.12.2025
Mandatory evacuation announced in a number of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

13:14 30.12.2025
Kyiv's left bank may switch to hourly outage schedules on Wed - expert

15:33 26.12.2025
Electricity imports into Ukraine double due to price drops in EU states during Christmas days – Ukrenergo head

11:56 16.12.2025
Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

13:32 15.12.2025
Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

10:21 15.12.2025
Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

09:14 15.12.2025
Russian shelling injures 5 in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

14:05 13.12.2025
Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

