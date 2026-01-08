Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Some 200,000 households in Dnipropetrovsk region have electricity again after shelling, 600,000 subscribers remain without electricity in the region, the DTEK group has reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We continue to restore electricity to critical infrastructure. Currently, almost all facilities are powered," the message says.

Energy workers emphasize that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to the homes of all residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region as soon as possible, but due to air raids and threats of new attacks, the work is being delayed.

As reported with reference to Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, on the morning of January 8, approximately 800,00 subscribers remained without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region, social and critical infrastructure facilities were partially powered. Power supply was restored in the Zaporizhia region.

Also, as a result of the attack, eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were cut off from power.