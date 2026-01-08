Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:36 08.01.2026

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

1 min read
Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Some 200,000 households in Dnipropetrovsk region have electricity again after shelling, 600,000 subscribers remain without electricity in the region, the DTEK group has reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We continue to restore electricity to critical infrastructure. Currently, almost all facilities are powered," the message says.

Energy workers emphasize that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to the homes of all residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region as soon as possible, but due to air raids and threats of new attacks, the work is being delayed.

As reported with reference to Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, on the morning of January 8, approximately 800,00 subscribers remained without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region, social and critical infrastructure facilities were partially powered. Power supply was restored in the Zaporizhia region.

Also, as a result of the attack, eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were cut off from power.

Tags: #dtek #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

10:14 08.01.2026
Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

17:59 07.01.2026
Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

15:41 30.12.2025
Mandatory evacuation announced in a number of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory evacuation announced in a number of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

16:50 29.12.2025
Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

11:31 23.12.2025
Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

12:03 22.12.2025
Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

09:14 15.12.2025
Russian shelling injures 5 in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Russian shelling injures 5 in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

14:05 13.12.2025
Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

09:41 05.12.2025
Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

14:51 29.11.2025
Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

AD
AD