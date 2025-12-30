Mandatory evacuation announced in a number of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Synelnykove district coordination headquarters on evacuation issues has decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation from certain settlements of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where hostilities are ongoing, the press service of the Pokrovske territorial community reports.

In total, the list of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation includes more than forty towns and villages.

According to a Facebook announcement, the evacuation will be conducted from the town of Pokrovske, the villages of Andriivka, Bohodarivka, Bratske, Verbove, Vyshneve, Vidradne, Vilne, Vovche, Hai, Hapono-Mechetne, Herasymivka, Danylivka, Dibrova, Dobropasove, Yehorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kyrychkove, Tsehelne, Kolomyitsi, Kryvobokove, Levadne, Malynivka, Maiak, Mechetne, Nechaivka, Novoleksandrivka, Novoskeliuvate, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Orly, Ostapivske, Otrishky, Zlahoda, Petrykiv, Pysantsi, Pishchane, Pryvilla, Radisne, Skotuvate, Solone, Starokasianivske, Tykhe, Khrystoforivka, and Chornenkove.

"The evacuation will be conducted over 30 days from December 29, 2025. The village of Voloske, Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, has been designated as the transit evacuation point," the announcement states.

To receive assistance with evacuation, residents of the region can contact the unified evacuation hotline in the Dnipropetrovsk region at 0-800-336-085, or partner humanitarian organizations: Humanitarian Mission "Proliska" 095-601-54-17; NGO "Tenth of April" 0-800-33-28-58, 063-528-48-89; Charitable Foundation "Rokkada" 067-120-92-03; Charitable Foundation "Children of the New Generation" 068-980-07-09.

They can also contact the National Police of Ukraine at 102 or the district elder or directly the executive committee of the Pokrovske settlement council.

"We remind you that the community is currently classified as a zone of active hostilities and staying on its territory poses a threat to the health and lives of citizens. If you live in the territory of the specified settlements, have the intention and desire to evacuate and need assistance in this matter, please contact us using the above contacts. We inform you that after the evacuation is completed, the provision of medical, social (including care) and administrative services will be discontinued. In addition, the provision of certain utility services will be discontinued," the community administration noted.