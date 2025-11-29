Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and three were injured as a result of enemy military strikes, the National Police reported on Saturday.

"In Synelnyky district, Vasylkivska and Pokrovsk communities were damaged by drone attacks and guided bombs over the past 24 hours. A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the attack. Two local residents were also injured," a Telegram post read.

In Troyitska community (Pavlohrad district), an 83-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling. Six private homes were damaged: one was partially destroyed, five were damaged.

In Nikopol region, on November 28, the Russian army shelled Nikopol and villages in Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovsk rural communities. Drones and artillery were used.