Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 29.11.2025

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

1 min read
Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and three were injured as a result of enemy military strikes, the National Police reported on Saturday.

"In Synelnyky district, Vasylkivska and Pokrovsk communities were damaged by drone attacks and guided bombs over the past 24 hours. A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the attack. Two local residents were also injured," a Telegram post read.

In Troyitska community (Pavlohrad district), an 83-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling. Six private homes were damaged: one was partially destroyed, five were damaged.

In Nikopol region, on November 28, the Russian army shelled Nikopol and villages in Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovsk rural communities. Drones and artillery were used.

Tags: #national_police #dnipropetrovsk_region #killed

MORE ABOUT

19:54 28.11.2025
Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

14:15 15.11.2025
Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

19:15 13.11.2025
Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:14 12.11.2025
Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

17:58 03.11.2025
Two men killed, another injured in drone explosion in Chernihiv region – media

Two men killed, another injured in drone explosion in Chernihiv region – media

13:53 28.10.2025
More than 50 special teams from National Police and Emergency Service conducting evacuations from dangerous areas in six regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

More than 50 special teams from National Police and Emergency Service conducting evacuations from dangerous areas in six regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

12:52 28.10.2025
One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

10:06 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 14.10.2025
Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

14:19 04.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov leaving for talks in USA

Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy: Invaders’ command and control center, attack UAV storage sites, several air defense facilities hit at Saky airfield

Ukrainian delegation traveling to USA with clear position on protecting national interests – Sybiha

Sandu: Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace again

Sybiha: We've been in contact with partners since this morning to strengthen our air defense after Russian attack

EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

Zelenskyy: It's time for Europe to make decision on frozen assets if Moscow doesn't give up on strikes

Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

AD
AD