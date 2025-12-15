Russian shelling injures 5 in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian troops continue to shell communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured, as well as damage to the infrastructure of a transport enterprise, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko has said.

In particular, in the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv community with UAVs, injuring two men and damaging infrastructure, and struck Nikopol with multiple-rocket launch systes.

"According to updated data, three people were injured in the attack on the district yesterday afternoon: a 19-year-old boy, a 51-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man. All are being treated as outpatients," wrote Haivanenko.