Interfax-Ukraine
19:54 28.11.2025

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Russian occupation forces launched artillery and FPV drone strikes on Synelnyky, Pokrovsk, Myriv and Marhanets communities of Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

"The enemy struck Vasylkivska community in Synelnyky region with UAVs. Pokrovsk [community] – with KABs [aerial bombs]. A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed. Sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. There are also two victims," ​​he said in the Telegram channel on Friday evening.

According to him, a household was destroyed, five more were damaged, and a lyceum was on fire.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #victims

