Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

Russian troops continue to shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine, leaving two people injured and damaging infrastructure and power lines, said Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In particular, after midnight the enemy struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with UAVs. A fire broke out in a building that was not in use. Vehicles were destroyed and damaged. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, according to the regional head, two people were injured in the Nikopol area. They are men aged 43 and 67. The latter sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and thermal burns; doctors assess his condition as serious. Both local residents remain hospitalized.

Russian forces also shelled the area with artillery and FPV drones. Two vehicles were damaged, one of which caught fire. A power transmission line was also hit. Overall, loud explosions were reported in the district center, as well as in the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities.