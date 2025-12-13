Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:05 13.12.2025

Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

1 min read
Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Russian troops continue to shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine, leaving two people injured and damaging infrastructure and power lines, said Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In particular, after midnight the enemy struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with UAVs. A fire broke out in a building that was not in use. Vehicles were destroyed and damaged. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, according to the regional head, two people were injured in the Nikopol area. They are men aged 43 and 67. The latter sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and thermal burns; doctors assess his condition as serious. Both local residents remain hospitalized.

Russian forces also shelled the area with artillery and FPV drones. Two vehicles were damaged, one of which caught fire. A power transmission line was also hit. Overall, loud explosions were reported in the district center, as well as in the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

09:41 05.12.2025
Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

14:51 29.11.2025
Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

19:54 28.11.2025
Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

14:15 15.11.2025
Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

19:15 13.11.2025
Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:14 12.11.2025
Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

10:06 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 14.10.2025
Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

16:52 30.09.2025
Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

HOT NEWS

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy on overnight infrastructure strikes: important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing

Odesa region endures one of heaviest enemy air attacks

LATEST

Ukrainian music industry subcommittee head: fine for Russian songs in venues should exceed UAH 50,000

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Ukraine's govt to begin payments in cases of journalists' death or injury while performing professional duties

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

Russian forces shell Donetsk region 17 times, killing 3 people

Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

Russian forces attack infrastructure in Mykolaiv region overnight, part of settlements left without power

Turkish President suggests 'limited ceasefire' in Ukraine

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

AD
AD