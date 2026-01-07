Woman killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to UAV attack, rescuer injured – service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

A woman died due to a Russian drone attack in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, during rescue operations a rescuer was injured from a repeated attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"In the afternoon, the enemy struck Vasylkivska settlement territorial community of Synelnykove district. Rescuers retrieved the woman's body from under the rubble of a destroyed house. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers again, resulting in one person being injured! A fire truck was also damaged," the department said on the Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out in private residential buildings with a total area of ​​120 square meters at the site of the attack, and firefighters extinguished them.