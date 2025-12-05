Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A child was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported on Telegram.

"Two districts in the region were attacked by the enemy. In Synelnyky district, Russian troops hit Vasylkiv community with a drone. A 12-year-old boy was killed. Our sincere condolences to the family. A 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were injured. They received the necessary medical care. A fire broke out. A private home was destroyed, and another was damaged," Haivanenko wrote on Telegram.

He also reported that the enemy attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and shelled it with artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. A 70-year-old local resident was injured by a mine blast. Two private homes, five apartment buildings, and a car were destroyed.