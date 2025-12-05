Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:41 05.12.2025

Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A child was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported on Telegram.

"Two districts in the region were attacked by the enemy. In Synelnyky district, Russian troops hit Vasylkiv community with a drone. A 12-year-old boy was killed. Our sincere condolences to the family. A 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were injured. They received the necessary medical care. A fire broke out. A private home was destroyed, and another was damaged," Haivanenko wrote on Telegram.

He also reported that the enemy attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and shelled it with artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. A 70-year-old local resident was injured by a mine blast. Two private homes, five apartment buildings, and a car were destroyed.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

14:51 29.11.2025
Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

19:54 28.11.2025
Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

14:15 15.11.2025
Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

19:15 13.11.2025
Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:14 12.11.2025
Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

10:06 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 14.10.2025
Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

16:52 30.09.2025
Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

10:37 19.09.2025
SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

HOT NEWS

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

LATEST

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

USA urges EU to oppose 'reparation loan' to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian agribusiness sector ready for European standards and capable of becoming a driver of recovery - Tarasov

Ukraine's Consulate General will open in Prešov, Slovakia – MFA

Already 21 countries participate in PURL with total commitment of $4.18 bln – Sybiha

European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

AD
AD