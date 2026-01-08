Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:34 08.01.2026

Minister of Internal Affairs: We’re working in enhanced mode, helping connect critical infrastructure to backup power in Dnipropetrovsk region

2 min read
In Dnipropetrovsk region, Ministry of Internal Affairs units are working around the clock in an enhanced mode, helping connect critical infrastructure to backup power sources. More than 1,500 emergency response points and warming tents have been deployed, notes Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"Dnipropetrovsk region is currently experiencing extremely difficult times. Russia is deliberately terrorizing one of the largest regions of Ukraine, trying to leave people without vital resources: electricity, water, and heat," the minister wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, State Emergency Service rescuers and police are working around the clock in an enhanced mode. "Personnel from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions have been deployed. This includes nearly 1,500 police officers, more than 570 rescue workers, and over 300 pieces of equipment," Klymenko explained.

He reported that more than 1,500 emergency response points and warming tents have been deployed in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"We are assisting with connecting critical infrastructure facilities to backup power sources," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

He also clarified that in communities where the warning system is temporarily down, police are announcing air raid sirens using loudspeakers, and patrol officers are directing traffic on hazardous road sections.

Klymenko also noted that severe weather is raging in the western regions of Ukraine, with traffic congestion and icy conditions. "Rescuers and police are helping drivers get out of snowdrifts. Nearly a hundred police units and State Emergency Service rescuers with all-terrain vehicles have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the disaster," the minister wrote.

He recalled that, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, the difficult weather conditions will continue for about another week, and urged everyone to observe safety regulations, be attentive, and avoid long trips unless absolutely necessary.

"We are working around the clock. Together, we will overcome any challenges," the Minister of Internal Affairs concluded.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

