20:07 12.04.2024

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

One woman was killed and one man was injured as a result of the Russian occupiers' attack on the town of New York in the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, on Friday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"At least one person dead and one injured – these are the consequences of an attack on New York. The Russian forces shelled the town this evening. They killed a woman born in 1960 and injured a man born in 1964. Rescuers and paramedics are working on the spot, providing the injured man with all necessary care," he said on the Telegram channel.

