Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 16.04.2025

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

2 min read

The Bulgarian side appears to be leveraging statements about halting the sale of two nuclear reactor vessels to Ukraine as a strategy to drive up the price, according to Oleksiy Kucherenko, First Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee.

"The Bulgarians are simply trying to raise the price. I get the sense they've realized that under current conditions, this is a valuable asset. And you probably saw reports a few days ago saying that the price is no longer $600 million but around $700 million. So they're negotiating. Is that normal? Well, everyone negotiates globally. This isn't just a standard contract," Kucherenko said on the Suspilne television network.

He suggested that this is one possible explanation for Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov's April 15 statement that the two VVER-1000 reactor vessels previously earmarked for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant would not be sold to Ukraine.

At the same time, Kucherenko questioned why no formal agreement was secured between the parties before Ukraine's parliament passed legislation allowing Energoatom to purchase the reactor vessels from Bulgaria.

"After the president of Ukraine initiated the law and parliament approved it, I assumed there was already an offer in place, some signed protocol, some sort of pre-contract agreement. Was there actually anything official between the governments? At least a memorandum of intent? Or was it just a verbal agreement between the two presidents?" the energy committee's deputy chair said.

Tags: #kucherenko #bulgaria

MORE ABOUT

12:09 16.04.2025
Bulgaria has not issued official statement on sale of reactors for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4 – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

Bulgaria has not issued official statement on sale of reactors for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4 – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

21:03 15.04.2025
Bulgaria's sale of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP will be suspended - Deputy PM Zafirov

Bulgaria's sale of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP will be suspended - Deputy PM Zafirov

19:38 14.04.2025
Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

12:06 24.09.2024
Bulgaria asks EC to suspend imports of Ukrainian eggs to regulate situation on its market

Bulgaria asks EC to suspend imports of Ukrainian eggs to regulate situation on its market

21:13 07.08.2024
Bulgaria allows its servicemen to train Ukrainian military on NATO territory

Bulgaria allows its servicemen to train Ukrainian military on NATO territory

12:02 23.07.2024
Bulgaria ready to provide Ukraine with ammunition from old stocks – media

Bulgaria ready to provide Ukraine with ammunition from old stocks – media

21:46 11.07.2024
Romania, Greece and Bulgaria to create corridor for rapid movement of troops to east

Romania, Greece and Bulgaria to create corridor for rapid movement of troops to east

16:27 06.07.2024
Bulgaria can provide EUR80 mln to Ukraine – acting PM

Bulgaria can provide EUR80 mln to Ukraine – acting PM

20:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

20:16 11.04.2024
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

AD
AD