20:42 15.04.2025

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Russian prisoners of war (POWs) who are accused of crimes against civilians in Kyiv region want to be exchanged, Deputy Head of Irpin court of Kyiv region Mykhailo Odariuk said.

"We have two Russians. Both are prisoners of war. One has two criminal cases, which are currently being considered, the other has one. All of them are related to particularly serious crimes – executions, murder of civilians," Odariuk said in an exclusive video interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering questions about the cases against Russian servicemen that are under consideration in Irpin court [the court's jurisdiction extends to Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel of Kyiv region].

According to Odariuk, the cases are being considered collegially, since life imprisonment is provided for the crimes committed, and the jury court is not working due to martial law. "In general, they (Russian servicemen) behave calmly, do not admit their guilt, as far as I know. I believe that they also want to be exchanged for our servicemen in the future," the deputy head of the court said.

At the same time, Odariuk said: "One of them said that he might return to the war later."

When asked how the occupiers explain the crimes against civilians, the judge said: "I can't talk about this, because the trial is still ongoing... they haven't been questioned as defendants yet, they will most likely give their testimony at the end (of the trial), if they want to give it at all."

