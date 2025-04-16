Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 16.04.2025

Bulgaria has not issued official statement on sale of reactors for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4 – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

3 min read
 Ukraine's Ministry of Energy has not yet received an official position from the Bulgarian government regarding the potential sale of two VVER-1000 reactor vessels initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant and now under discussion for use at Ukraine's Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) Units 3 and 4, the Ministry's press service said on Wednesday morning.

"The Ministry has not received an official position from the Bulgarian government on this matter. Therefore, any comments are premature," the press service told Energy Reform.

At the same time, the Ministry emphasized Ukraine's interest in acquiring equipment for the completion of the two additional KhNPP power units, in line with a decision by the Verkhovna Rada.

The Ministry also stressed that completing the construction of Khmelnytsky NPP is a critical project for the country's energy security.

As reported, on Tuesday, April 15, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov told reporters that the two VVER-1000 reactor vessels originally planned for the Belene NPP would not be sold to Ukraine. According to Zafirov, this decision followed discussions with the Joint Management Council and GERB party leader Boyko Borissov, resulting in a consensus.

"We jointly supported this extremely important strategic decision," Zafirov was quoted as saying by Bulgaria's state news agency BTA.

The agency also noted that Zafirov emphasized the reactors are not for sale, describing them as a strategic asset and a key component of Bulgaria's energy independence.

Zafirov added that he was prepared to have this decision formalized in a resolution by Bulgaria's National Assembly, BTA reported.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov confirmed during a national TV broadcast that the Bulgarian Socialist Party had raised concerns over blocking the sale of the reactors. However, he said the final decision would rest with the Joint Management Council and the National Assembly.

Back in mid-February 2025, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko had already expressed concern over a draft resolution submitted to the Bulgarian parliament to revoke authorization for the sale of the two reactor vessels to Ukraine. The permit was set to expire on March 11.

On April 12, Ukrainian MP Andriy Zhupanin, speaking on his YouTube channel following a site visit to KhNPP with other members of the Rada's Energy Committee, confirmed that negotiations over the purchase of the equipment from Bulgaria are ongoing. According to Zhupanin, discussions are being held in light of a proposal from the Bulgarian side to raise the price to nearly $700 million, while Ukraine insists on a $600 million valuation.

According to Law No. 4231-IX, "On the Acquisition of Equipment Necessary for the Construction of Units No. 3 and No. 4 of Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant," passed on February 11, 2025, Energoatom is authorized to sign a contract with Bulgaria's state-owned energy company Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD for the purchase of equipment – namely, nuclear reactor vessels, components, and other relevant machinery – required for the construction of KhNPP Units 3 and 4.

