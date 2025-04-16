Interfax-Ukraine
12:09 16.04.2025

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel in operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The enemy carried out 38 air strikes using 72 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 407 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the message says.

