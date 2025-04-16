Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:53 16.04.2025

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

2 min read

American evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who is described by the media as US President Donald Trump's personal spiritual adviser, agrees that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

“I concur that Russia must be held accountable for the killing of innocent lives, and I firmly believe this will occur,” he said on X Wednesday.

Burns noted that while Trump did not start this war, he is working to end it. He also added that there is a lot of fake news about President Trump, as well as about Ukraine itself, that can influence people's minds.

“Just as my formerly negative opinion about Ukraine was formed by fake news, similar misinformation exists regarding President Donald Trump. Just as my opinion changed about Ukraine, so can yours about President Trump,” he said.

“My brothers and sisters of Ukraine, your enemy is Russia and Putin, not the United States and President Trump,” he stressed.

Pastor Burns noted that his heart is filled with joy when he hears the phrase "permanent peace" for Ukraine.

“Peace must come to Ukraine now, not later, to stop the evil actions of Russia. As Jesus said, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God," he said.

Burns stressed that it was "not about popularity, but about justice." He added that he supported Ukraine "in the name of humanity rather than politics."

Tags: #pastor #war_crimes

MORE ABOUT

11:46 23.02.2024
Kostin: Germany interviews more than 160 witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Kostin: Germany interviews more than 160 witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

14:45 11.12.2023
Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

17:40 03.08.2023
Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

17:27 13.07.2023
Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

11:14 12.04.2023
SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

13:14 04.03.2023
All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

17:55 22.02.2023
Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

12:40 15.08.2022
Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

AD
AD