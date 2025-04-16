Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

American evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who is described by the media as US President Donald Trump's personal spiritual adviser, agrees that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

“I concur that Russia must be held accountable for the killing of innocent lives, and I firmly believe this will occur,” he said on X Wednesday.

Burns noted that while Trump did not start this war, he is working to end it. He also added that there is a lot of fake news about President Trump, as well as about Ukraine itself, that can influence people's minds.

“Just as my formerly negative opinion about Ukraine was formed by fake news, similar misinformation exists regarding President Donald Trump. Just as my opinion changed about Ukraine, so can yours about President Trump,” he said.

“My brothers and sisters of Ukraine, your enemy is Russia and Putin, not the United States and President Trump,” he stressed.

Pastor Burns noted that his heart is filled with joy when he hears the phrase "permanent peace" for Ukraine.

“Peace must come to Ukraine now, not later, to stop the evil actions of Russia. As Jesus said, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God," he said.

Burns stressed that it was "not about popularity, but about justice." He added that he supported Ukraine "in the name of humanity rather than politics."