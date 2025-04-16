Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:30 16.04.2025

Ukraine will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems – Rutte

1 min read
Ukraine will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said most of the seven Patriot air defense systems that the alliance promised to Ukraine at the Washington summit have already been delivered or will be delivered soon.

He said arms deliveries may not happen immediately, but allies tend to stick to their commitments. He added that it usually doesn't take long for weapons to be delivered once they've been promised.

“Ukraine needs more air defense systems. Every battery saves lives. And we have seen how important it is after the recent tragedy in Sumy, where more than 30 people died in a Russian missile strike,” NATO Secretary General said in an interview with My-Ukraina (We Are Ukraine).

Tags: #patriot #rutte

MORE ABOUT

19:28 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

19:12 15.04.2025
Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

16:58 15.04.2025
NATO general secretary and Zelenskyy visit Odesa

NATO general secretary and Zelenskyy visit Odesa

10:36 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to buy 10 Patriot system for $15 billion

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to buy 10 Patriot system for $15 billion

19:02 11.04.2025
Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

16:48 04.04.2025
USA committed to NATO – Rutte

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

20:22 03.04.2025
Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

19:13 02.04.2025
Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

14:52 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

16:07 14.03.2025
Rutte: Issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO removed from negotiating table

Rutte: Issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO removed from negotiating table

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

AD
AD