Ukraine will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said most of the seven Patriot air defense systems that the alliance promised to Ukraine at the Washington summit have already been delivered or will be delivered soon.

He said arms deliveries may not happen immediately, but allies tend to stick to their commitments. He added that it usually doesn't take long for weapons to be delivered once they've been promised.

“Ukraine needs more air defense systems. Every battery saves lives. And we have seen how important it is after the recent tragedy in Sumy, where more than 30 people died in a Russian missile strike,” NATO Secretary General said in an interview with My-Ukraina (We Are Ukraine).