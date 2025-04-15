Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting in Odesa on Tuesday, at which, in particular, they discussed the security of Ukraine, the Euro-Atlantic region and relations with partners in Europe and America, the presidential press service said.

The Head of State thanked for the unwavering support of Ukraine from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, when Rutte was still the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

"Absolutely everyone sees how urgent Ukraine's need is for air defense systems and missiles for them. We talked a lot about this today. Everyone sees how important it is to maintain pressure on Russia for this war and in order to pressure Russia to be ready to make real progress in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, during the meeting, various formats of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO member countries were discussed. Zelenskyy and Rutte devoted a significant part of the conversation to relations with the United States and the efforts of the American side in negotiations with Russia.

"For 35 days now, Putin has been ignoring the American proposal for a complete ceasefire. Recent Russian strikes on Kryvy Rih, Sumy, and other our cities demonstrate that the Russians are not only determined to continue the war, but are also putting pressure on the West themselves rather than feeling the pressure on themselves," the president said.

He also said Ukraine expects all agreements with partners in Europe and the United States on air defense to be implemented.

"It is also important that we continue to work together within the coalition of those willing and able to guarantee security. Great Britain, France, and other NATO countries are already actively preparing the basis for a security contingent in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Rutte condemned Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the shelling of Sumy with two ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday.

"I am here today because I believe Ukraine's people deserve real peace – real safety and security in their country. In their homes. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. Those who lost loved ones in these recent strikes. And so many over the years. Those who have been injured. Or lost their homes. Or had their dreams shattered by this unjust and unlawful war," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also said the North Atlantic Alliance will stand with Ukraine. According to him, in the first three months of this year, NATO member states have pledged to allocate more than EUR 20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine by 2025.