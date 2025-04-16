Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:28 16.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the search for victims of the Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) emergency response team in Odesa region was on the ground following the nighttime attack on Odesa. The volunteers assisted first responders in searching for victims,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Volunteers provided first aid to two wounded people and first psychological aid to five victims.

The Ukrainian Red Cross team also gathered information about the needs of the victims to provide them with humanitarian aid, including construction materials to temporarily repair the damage to their homes.

As reported, on Wednesday night, as a result of the UAV attack on Odesa and its suburbs, residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Three people were reported to be injured.

